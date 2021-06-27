Pakistan fully engaged with int’l community: Qureshi

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan was fully engaged with international community in regard to issues pertaining to Kashmir, Afghanistan and Palestine and played active role over every matter.

Rejecting opposition claim of Pakistan’s isolation at international forum, the foreign minister claimed that if PML-N government had continued then there was a chance that Pakistan was sidelined.

He said Pakistan engaged with EU, African Union, US, Russia, China and many other world powers.

During the PTI government the friendship with China had further improved and soon the China President will come to Pakistan and address this House. Pakistan relations have specially improved with all Muslim countries, he maintained.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told the National Assembly that PTI government would fulfill all promises made with national and assured not only to achieve Rs4.7 trillion tax collection targets but to exceed it.

Though the incumbent govt has inherited a deficit of $20 billion, he said while speaking cut motion on ministry of finance.