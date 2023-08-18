LAHORE – Pakistan become a leading player in the global reforestation movement by launching the ambitious Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) in 2019.

Inspired by China’s reforestation efforts, the project was aiming plantation of 10 billion trees by 2023.

Asim Aziz, an environmental safeguard specialist at the World Bank, said that Pakistan faced an array of climate-related challenges, including escalating temperatures, retreating Himalayan glaciers, and intensifying monsoon patterns.

“The TBTTP was a big stride towards addressing these concerns and laying the foundation for a more sustainable future for the nation,” he said, adding that the project was supported by a substantial budget of Rs125 billion.

“This proactive initiative aims to mitigate heat levels and carbon dioxide emissions and to enhance Pakistan’s resilience against the impacts of climate change.”

As per WealthPK, Pakistan had earlier launched the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in 2014 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, intending to restore degraded lands to a state of healthy forests.

The campaign’s success is evident in its accomplishment of planting trees over 350,000 hectares of land.

Asim Aziz highlighted the critical role of reforestation in absorbing carbon dioxide from the air, a major cause of climate change.

Additionally, reforestation helps to prevent soil erosion, reduce flooding, and provide vital habitats for animals.

A recent study by Boston University has found that the world is becoming greener, thanks in large part to China’s ambitious reforestation initiative.

The study, which used satellite data to monitor vegetation coverage, found that China accounted for 25% of the global increase in leaf area, despite covering just 6.6% of the world’s vegetated land.

The lead researcher of the study, Chi Chen from Boston University’s Department of Earth and Environment, said that the findings were “remarkable” and that they “demonstrate the power of reforestation to combat climate change.”

In the 1970s, China asked each citizen over the age of 11 to plant a minimum of three saplings annually.

This initiative has resulted in the successful planting of 66 billion trees, spanning 12,000 miles across Northern China.

Envisioned as the “Great Green Wall of China,” this continuous forest, stretching 2,800 miles, is anticipated to be realised by 2050.

The TBTTP has allocated Rs109 billion for the forest component and Rs15.59 billion for the wildlife component. Though financial allocations and releases have been subject to fluctuations, substantial progress has been made.

In the initial year, there was a budget cut of 52.3%, which resulted in the release of Rs7.5 billion against the requested sum of Rs15.6 billion.

The following year experienced a more significant cut, with only Rs4.9 billion authorised out of the requested Rs23 billion, reflecting a reduction of 78.69%.

The World Bank environmental expert went on to say that the expansion of the initial Billion Tree Tsunami initiative was a testament to its success and its alignment with Pakistan’s climate change response.

“Pakistan’s experiences with rising temperatures, melting glaciers, and more severe monsoons underscore the importance of the TBTTP in creating a sustainable future.