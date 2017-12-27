Pakistan fruit cargo opens corridor to Russia via Iran

Tehran

A train carrying 350 tonnes of tangerines arrived from Pakistan in Iran and is on its way to Kazakhstan where it would be taken to Russia in a later stage.

Iran says it has transited a major consignment of tangerines from Pakistan to Kazakhstan in an initiative that could open a new corridor for shipment of food items from Southeast Asia to markets as far as Russia.

Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that the consignment that comprised 350 tonnes of tangerines had arrived in the country’s southeastern city of Zahedan by train from Pakistan’s Quetta and was already on its way to the port city of Octave in Kazakhstan. It would be then loaded on ships to be transited to Russia.

In April, the first transit consignment from Quetta was sent to Octave through the same route. It comprised potatoes, mango, tangerine and rice.

Majid Arjoni, the director general for Iran’s Southeast Railway Department, was quoted by media as saying that the country expected to transit as much as one million tonnes of goods through Zahedan-Quetta railway every year. The railway is 650 kilometers long and it takes almost 33 hours for trains to travel between the two cities.

The railway standards between Iran and Pakistan are different in terms of track width and transit consignments will have to be taken through a “Tranship Operation” when they reach the border point between the two countries.

Iran hopes to use the same rail link to Kazakhstan for transit of goods from its southeastern port of Chabahar to Central Asia and Europe in what would eventually become a major East-West corridor.—Agencies