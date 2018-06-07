Pakistan, France agree to work jointly on climate change, social sciences

Pakistan and France Wednesday agreed to jointly work on areas of common interest like climate change, Social Sciences and Human Sciences.

It was decided during a called on meeting held here between the Ambassador of France to Pakistan Marc Baréty and Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), a press release said. Marc Baréty also congratulated Dr Tariq Banuri on taking charge as HEC chairman. Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC also attended the meeting.

The ambassador also discussed the celebration of Pakistan Week in France with HEC chairman.

He reiterated his resolve to build long term relationship with HEC for development of higher education sector. He extended invitation to Chairman HEC to visit France to attend Pakistan Week starting from June 18, 2018. He express his desire to organise an International Archaeological Conference with collaboration of HEC in 2019-20 on the pattern of Heritage Now held in October 2017.

Dr Banuri said that all-out efforts will be made to have fruitful collaboration between both the countries in the higher education sector.

It was further recommended that during the Pakistan Week in France, official visits of educationists would be planned for better understanding of quality process and procedures being practices in France.

HEC, French Embassy and Campus France have been celebrating Pakistan Week and French Week in France and Pakistan respectively for the last three years to build institutional academic collaboration among both countries and enhance placement of Pakistani PhD students in the French universities. Rana Shafiq Ahmad, Project Director, Human Resource Development, HEC, Andre De BUSSY, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs and Sébastien CARTIER, Educational and Scientific Attaché were also present in the meeting.—APP

