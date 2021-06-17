Pakistan: Four PAF officers promoted to Air Vice-Marshal

Pakistan: According to a news statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday, the government promoted four officers to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal.

Air Vice-Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri, Air Vice Marshal Kashif Qamar, Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik, and Air Vice Marshal Syed Hasan Kashif are the recently promoted officers, according to the press release.

In May 1991, Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri was commissioned in the PAF’s GD (P) Branch.

He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, and an operational airbase throughout his tenure. He has also worked at Air Headquarters as the deputy director-general of Air Intelligence.

In May 1991, Air Vice Marshal Kashif Qamar was commissioned into the PAF’s GD (P) Branch. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, and an aviation base throughout his service. He has also worked at Air Headquarters as assistant chief of the air staff (Safety).

In December 1991, Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik was commissioned into the Pakistan Air Force’s Engineering Branch. He has led an engineering wing throughout his career. He was also the managing director of Kamra’s Mirage Rebuild Factory.

In December 1991, Air Vice Marshal Syed Hasan Kashif was commissioned into the PAF’s Engineering Branch. He has supervised an engineering depot and served as Kamra’s deputy managing director (Avionics) throughout his career. He has also worked at Air Headquarters as assistant chief of the air staff (Electronics Engineering).

