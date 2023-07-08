ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has named a high-powered committee to mull Green Shirts’ participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which is slated to be held in India this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed the committee which would be led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the interior minister, law minister, Inter-Provincial Coordination minister, the information and broadcasting minister, and representatives from intelligence agencies and other key departments.

The high-powered body has been granted authority to conduct its meetings and to evaluate Babar XI participation in the much-anticipated cricket tournament.

The international event, which will be hosted by India, is scheduled to begin in October. The formation of the committee comes after Asia Cricket Council (ACC) gave the go-ahead for the hybrid model to hold the Asia Cup tournament as India had refused to visit Pakistan.

The development comes as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, asking for clearance for the World Cup.

Following the decision, the committee would share its recommendations with the premier, the patron in chief of the cricket, and the PM will then take the final decision.

For the unversed, World Cup is set to start on October 5 in Ahmedabad while Pakistan will take on India on October 15 as Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Australia.