Pakistan forces kill terrorist commander in Bajur IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Saturday killed a terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bajur district, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorist Ghafoor was close acquaintance of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad, a key leader of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was involved in many terrorist activities.

“During exchange of fire, one security official got injured,” it added.

A day earlier, Moulvi Faqir reportedly escaped unhurt from a suspected drone strike on a safe house in eastern Afghanistan, banned TTP claimed on Friday.

