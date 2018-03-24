Pakistan for peaceful ties with neighbours: Sohail

New Delhi

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India Sohail Mehmood has said that Pakistan wanted to establish and maintain peaceful relations mutual respect with all its neighbors including India.

Talking to Pakistan Day gathering in Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Sohail Mehmood further said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all the outstanding issues including Kashmir through dialogue. He stressed India to come forward and help Pakistan to resolve all the issues to maintain good and peaceful relations for the progress of both the Nations.

Sohail Mehmood said that Pakistan has worked hard in last few years to curb terrorism from its soil. He specially mentioned operation Zarb Azb and Radd ul Fassad and said that Pakistan is determined to eliminate terrorism from the region.

The Day in the High Commission was started with flag hoisting ceremony, after wards, High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood red out the special messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Students of Pakistani High Commission school sang National Songs and presented Tablo on freedom movement.

Later, wife of High Commissioner Begum Mehwish distributed gifts in the children.—INP