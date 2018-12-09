Pakistan for expansion of friendly ties with Iran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its fraternal relations with Iran and wants to further cement the existing relations through enhanced parliamentary cooperation between the legislatures of both the countries. He remarked that both the nations were intertwined in bonds of religion; history, culture and their goals, friends and enemies are also the same. He expressed these views while talking to Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ali Larijani who met him during the sideline meeting of the 2nd Speakers’ Conference held at Tehran.

According to a message received from Tehran, the Speaker said that vigorous Pak-Iran relations were imperative for peace, security and prosperity in the region. Stressing the need for enhance Parliamentary relations between both the countries, the Speaker said that regular interaction between the Parliamentarians of both countries could play an important role for promoting unity and stability in the region.

He underlined the need for further enhancing cooperation between both the countries in diverse fields for mutual benefits. Urging the need for unity among the Muslim World the Speaker said that the unity among the Muslim Countries was necessary to confront the challenges being faced by Ummah.

Asad Qaiser also expressed the hope that the 2nd Speaker Conference will play an instrumental role to promote connectivity amongst the members states and address the challenge of terrorism which is a constant threat to peace and security of the region.

