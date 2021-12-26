Pakistan for accountability in Afghanistan

Pakistan supports a comprehensive and equitable accountability in Afghanistan, says the country’s envoy to the United Nations, which recently adopted a resolution to allow humanitarian and financial assistance to Kabul.

Although the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted the resolution moved by the United States, some council members suggested holding the Taliban responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan. The UNSC resolution also cautioned that the assistance sent to Afghanistan must not benefit individuals and entities sanctioned by the United Nations. Several Taliban leaders are on the sanction list.

When asked at his latest news briefing if Pakistan supports the demand for acc­ountability, Ambassador Munir Akram said: “There have obviously been violations of human rights and criminal beha­vior, but we must see that this accountability is comprehensive and equitable.”

Such an accountability, he said, must “take into account all the crimes committed by anybody in Afghanistan over the last two decades”.

“So that is at least our approach. We don’t know whether the process will start or not. But if it does start, we hope that it will be equitable and comprehensive.”

The UNSC resolution does not call for accountability, but it does remind the Taliban of their responsibilities as the de facto rulers of Afghanistan.The United Nations does not recognise the Taliban government and earlier this month, the UN General Assembly delayed a decision on who will represent Afghanistan at the world body.

At Ambassador Akram’s news briefing, a journalist noted that the Taliban had greatly restricted the freedom of the Afghan women and therefore could not be trusted with protecting the rights of all Afghan citizens.

Mr Akram acknowledged that the Taliban “have not fully satisfied the international community as yet,” but said that “the steps they have taken are in the right direction”.He urged the international community to stay engaged with Afghanistan and help its current rulers in bringing peace and stability to the war-ravaged country.—Agencies