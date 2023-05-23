Pakistan football team will continue its recovery from its long exile with participation in a 4 Nation Series beginning next month.

Mauritius, Kenya and Djibouti will be the other three participants.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was actively targeting June to resume footballing activities which is designated as an international friendly window by FIFA. PFF was in contact with various football bodies around the world and finally seems to have found the nations willing to lend a helping hand.

During the 4 Nation Series, the Pakistan football team will take on Mauritius first up on June 11th before facing Kenya on June 14th and wrapping up their fixtures with a final game against Djibouti on June 17th.

The tournament will serve as an opportunity to prepare the national team for the 2023 SAFF Championship which will take place in India.

Pakistan team’s training camp is expected to being in the last week of May.

The announcement of Pakistan getting an invite for another tournament is welcome news for footballing fans in the country which finally seems to be putting its darkest days behind it despite the constant divide between PFF and the federal government which continues to this day.

Hopefully with a strong showing in SAFF Cup and the 4 Nation Series, the football team can put these issues behind them once and for all.