Pakistan Food Festival opens in Colombo

Islamabad

A five-day colorful Pakistan Food Festival has been opened in Colombo for the third consecutive year with an aim to build a common platform for people who love food. Food Festival was formally opened by the Minister for Tourism Hon. John Amaratunga along with the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat by cutting the ribbon in an impressive ceremony. The Food Festival will remain open from January 10 to 14, said a message recieved here on Thursday.

The five-day Food Festival is showcasing a wide range of authentic Pakistani cuisine. Pakistan’s celebrity chef, Asad Latif is the center stage of this spectacular food festivity. Known for his tasty cuisines, Chef Asad Latif is a television personality and one of the most well-known professional chefs of Pakistan.—APP