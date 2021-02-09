Pakistan follows American model to develop single curriculum for postgraduate training of medical students

RAWALPINDI – The medical institutions in Pakistan have agreed to adopt a single standard curriculum for postgraduate training of doctors in the country based on the American model, local media reported on Monday.

Medical varsities of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad will use the ACGME (Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education) model of USA and university residency program, The News said in a report.

The curriculum will be based on six competencies which include patient care, medical knowledge, professionalism, communication and interpersonal skills, practice-based learning and systems-based practices, it added.

Similarly, the students will be granted weightage for different competencies.

The clinical skills will be assessed by a workplace-based assessment system for Directly Observed Procedures (DOPs) and case-based discussions (CBDs).