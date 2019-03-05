Pakistan foiled Indian plans by warning of severe retaliation

New Delhi wanted to carry missile attack on 7-8 places

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan had learnt of a plan by India to carry missile attacks and warned of severe retaliation, said a high-level sources on Monday.

“High-level sources have informed us that there was a plan to attack 7-8 places in Pakistan from a base in Rajasthan, India,” a private news channel said.

It added that after learning of this attack, Pakistan’s security agencies warned their counterparts in India that Islamabad was ready and if there would be an attack, the magnitude of Pakistan’s response would be thrice as much. High-level sources also informed of a second attack by India to attack Pakistan with missiles. To foil this attack Pakistan had sent a message to India via third countries that if there was an attack there would be a strong response.

During his address in Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed out that there were threats of a missile attack the previous night and Pakistan’s forces were fully prepared to retaliate, but the situation was defused. At present there was no direct contact between Islamabad and New Delhi, but indirectly there had been contact between personalities from both countries, the channel said. “High-level government sources have told that security agencies of Pakistan and India remain in contact despite the tension. There was also contact on the night of February 27-28,” it added.

The high-level government sources informed of threats of India carrying out terrorist attacks in cities of Pakistan. Sources has said that India would not cross the international border but have terrorist attacks carried out in cities of Pakistan. This information was shared with friendly countries.

Although tension had decreased, Pakistan’s Armed Forces and security agencies remained on high-alert. “The situation changed after Pakistan released the Indian pilot and Islamabad received support on the diplomatic level, the channel said.”

First it was only Saudi Arabia, Turkey and US which were involved but over the last two days, the role of British Prime Minister Theresa May in defusing the tension had been immense. “Friendly countries and international players have been informed by Pakistan that the country’s actions show we want peace and have given proof of this by releasing the Indian pilot and now Modi needs to take steps that show India also wants peace,” it said.

