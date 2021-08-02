Pakistan: FO slams Canadian Minister’s ‘unwarranted’ comments

Pakistan on Monday slammed Canadian Minister Chris Alexander’s “unwarranted” remarks on Pakistan’s involvement in the Afghan peace process, calling them “unfounded and misleading.”

The Foreign Office spokesman stated in a series of tweets that such comments show a total lack of knowledge of the problem as well as ignorance of the realities on the ground.

We strongly condemn the unwarranted comments by former Canadian Minister Chris Alexander, making unfounded & misleading assertions about 🇵🇰’s role in #AfghanPeaceProcess. Such remarks betray a complete lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of facts on ground.1/3 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 1, 2021

The matter has been taken up with the Canadian side. We have urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to address this motivated and malicious smear campaign. 3/3 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 1, 2021

“Now when the world has acknowledged what Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan have consistently maintained about there being no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, such gratuitous commentary is deplorable,” the spokesperson said.

Alexander has made unfounded accusations against Pakistan, claiming that the nation is aiding the Afghan Taliban.

Taliban fighters waiting to cross the border from Pakistan to Afghanistan: anyone still denying that Pakistan is engaged in an ‘act of aggression’ against Afghanistan is complicit in proxy war & war crimes.#SanctionPakistan #EndProxyWar pic.twitter.com/2Nas7VhQBI — Chris Alexander (@calxandr) August 1, 2021

The Pakistani authorities will communicate their concerns with their Canadian colleagues, according to the FO.

