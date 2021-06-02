Pakistan: FO says in touch with Pakistanis stranded on Turkey airport

The Foreign Office (FO) announced on Tuesday that it was in touch with Pakistanis who had been stuck at Istanbul Airport since yesterday due to new coronavirus restrictions.

Passengers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka would be confined for 14 days at places determined by the Turkish government as part of Turkey’s new coronavirus safety protocols.

As a consequence, Pakistanis who booked flights to Turkey the day before the coronavirus restrictions were stuck at the airport.

“Pakistani passengers had begun their travel before the new rules and regulations were announced,” said the FO spokesperson, adding that the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara and Consul General in Istanbul was in contact with the Pakistanis

According to the FO spokeswoman, Turkish authorities have agreed to waive the new coronavirus requirements for Pakistanis who visited Turkey on June 1.

He explained that travellers who were stranded at Istanbul Airport during COVID-19 testing were permitted to enter Turkey.

According to the FO spokeswoman, staff from the Pakistani consulate general was present at Istanbul Airport to assist Pakistanis.

Passengers who visited the countries indicated previously within the previous 14 days will be required to produce a negative result of a PCR test completed 72 hours prior to entering Turkey under the new guidelines.

Passengers from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore, on the other hand, will simply need to submit a negative PCR test 72 hours before entering Turkey.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/