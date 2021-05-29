Pakistan: FO says dedicated to peace, stability at regional, global levels

Pakistan: Foreign Office said on Friday that the country is dedicated to working to promote peace and stability at the regional and global levels as the country commemorates Youm-e-Takbeer, the day on which the country became a member of the nuclear club on May 28, 1998.

The country proclaims its pledge to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against any kind of attack on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

“Pakistan is committed to continuing working towards the promotion of environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels. Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation, and disarmament and follows the latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety, and security at the national level,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

This year, the opening of the 1,100 MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer, adding much-needed, cleaner, dependable, and cheaper power to the national energy mix.

“This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socio-economic development of the country and the welfare of its people,” it added.

Pakistan has used nuclear technology for public service in a variety of fields, including cancer detection and treatment, public health, agriculture, environmental protection, and industry, according to the report.

“The nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers, and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan,” it added.

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, soon after India’s nuclear tests, and declared itself a nuclear-armed state.

