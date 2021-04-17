Pakistan FM Qureshi reaches UAE on three-day crucial visit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a three-day official visit.

He was received by a senior official of UAE’s foreign ministry and Pakistan Ambassador Afzaal Saeed at the airport.

During the visit, the foreign minister will meet his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries. He will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

Qureshi will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora. He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values. High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues.

The visit comes days after UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba confirmed that the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach amicable relationship.

He further said that the county helped both South Asian states to reach a recent ceasefire deal.

