Pakistan FM Qureshi leaves for New York on mission Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with his counterparts of Palestine, Sudan, and Turkey on Wednesday left for New York as efforts are geared up for peace in Palestine facing Israeli aggression.

Qureshi will attend the emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly being held to discuss the Palestine issue tomorrow and will draw the attention of the international community to Israeli atrocities against the unarmed people of Palestine.

He will urge the world body to play its due role in stopping Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians.

Proud to join @MevlutCavusoglu as we stand united, shoulder to shoulder, with our brother FM Dr Riyad Al Maliki from Palestine. Together, we will stand for the people of #Palestine at #UNGA75#TogetherForPalestine pic.twitter.com/yXc7a2H7Oo — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 19, 2021

He is also scheduled to hold key meetings with President General Assembly and other personalities in the US.

Prior to his departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and exchanged views over evolving situation in the Palestine.

He conveyed the resolve of Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, to continue supporting the struggle of Palestinians for right to self-determination.

Both officials have also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the innocent poeple of Palestine.

