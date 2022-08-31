Pakistan floods: PM Shehbaz announces Rs10 billion for KP flood victims

Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced Rs10 billion grant for the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his visit to the flood-hit areas of KP, the prime minister announced the Rs10 billion grant for the province, adding that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province.

The federal government, the NDMA and the provincial government would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement in the affected areas through close coordination.

PM Shehbaz has already announced Rs15 billion and Rs10 billion for Sindh and Balochistan, respectively.

The prime minister said that it was a collective responsibility of all the governments to work for the provision of relief to the flood-hit public and ensure that the allocated grants should be spent in a transparent manner and upon the deserving people.

“I will continue visiting the affected areas till the last affected person is rehabilitated,” he added.

He said that the federal government had allocated an amount of Rs 28 billion which was being disbursed among the affectees through NDMA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said every affected family was given a cash amount of R25,000, whereas per family was entitled to Rs1 million that had lost its near or dear one.

The prime minister, while expressing his grief and pain over the large-scale tragedy, said that more than 1,000 lives had been lost including 300 children.

