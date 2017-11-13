Pakistan finish fourth after 2-1 loss to Japan

Four-nation Intl Hockey Festival

Lahore

Pakistan hockey team ended with the wooden spoon in the 4-Nation International Festival of Hockey in Australia when Japan beat them 2-1 in a third place classification match at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Sunday.

Japan came from behind to hand over the green shirts their second defeat of the event, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. In a pool match, Japan had also beaten the former world champions 3-1.

The match started at an electric pace with three shots on the goal within the first four minutes.

Japan had a penalty corner in the first minute thanks to skipper Mohammad Irfan’s mistake. Goal keeper Amjad dived to his right to block the low hard flick.

Atiq Arshad after receiving a ball on the left side of the circle shot straight at the Japanese net minder on the near post.

Next, another Pakistani defensive lapse led to an easy chance at the top of the striking zone but Yamada inexplicably shot it over the bar.

Next chance came to Pakistan in the 13th minute and they went ahead.

A crash ball from right reached Ajaz on the far side of the circle and he fired it in the small gap between the goal keeper and the near post.

Pakistan’s joy was short lived. Very next minute, Brilliant Tanaka, who had a brace in Japan’s 3-1 win over the same rivals in the league stage, equalised with one of the goals of this festival.

After covering good ground, he beautifully side stepped M Irfan to enter the circle and with a back hander found the top left corner of the goal. Japan had another open play opportunity as well as a PC but it stood 1-1 after the first quarter.—APP