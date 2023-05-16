Pakistan concluded the inaugural edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League in fifth place after the competition came to an end following the final game between Ireland and Bangladesh.

The tournament was based on the teams’ Future Tours Programme for the years 2020–2023. It also helped determine nations that directly qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Babar Azam’s men finished fifth in the league with 130 points courtesy of 13 wins and 8 losses from their 21 total matches. Among some of their most memorable results was beating Australia 2-1 at home in the visitor’s first tour to the country in over two decades.

The no2 ranked ODI team in the world dominated most of the major stats of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Babar finished as the leading runs scorer with 1454 runs with the highest average of 76.52 and Fakhar Zaman finished with the highest score with 193

Pakistan did not face Bangladesh, India, Ireland and Sri Lanka during the league period.

The Green Shirts join New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa as direct qualifiers for the World Cup but their participation remains in doubt.

New Zealand finished atop the table with 175 followed by England and Bangladesh with both tied on 155 points. England notched the second place due to a better net run rate.

India followed the duo in fourth with Australia finishing sixth, Afghanistan 7th and South Africa 8th.

The qualifiers to determine the other two teams will begin on June 18th.