Pakistan Film Festival begins at Dubai Expo 2020 today

DUBAI – Pakistan has launched a week-long film festival at its pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020 where 11 films will be screened.

An announcement about the Pakistan Film Festival was made by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while speaking on an occasion in Dubai.

“We are screening 11 Pakistani films from tomorrow [Friday],” the minister said and urged overseas Pakistani in the United Arab Emirates to visit the Pakistani pavilion to watch the 11 movies to be screened from today till 26th of next month at the festival.

ایکسپو میں ہم کل 11 پاکستانی فلمیں پیش کر رہے ہیں

تمام پاکستانی کل سے پاکستان پویلین روزانہ کی بنیادوں پر آئیں، ہر روز ایک نئی پاکستانی فلم آپ کی منتظر ہوگی@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/NNMez517ni — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) January 20, 2022

He said Pakistan is promoting peace and stability for the sake of development in the region.

The information minister said that Pakistanis are a peace loving nation and have always desired peaceful relations with its neighbours.

He also extended gratitude to the UAE-based overseas Pakistanis for their major contribution in the form of sending 31 billion dollars remittances to the country.

Chaudhry Fawad said overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan stands with them in the same way as they do with him.