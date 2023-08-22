HAMBANTOTA – Pakistan has fought back strongly during the first 14 overs in the first ODI against Afghanistan after setting a modest target of 202 runs for victory.

The host Afghanistan was 39 for five in the first 14 overs while chasing now a tough target of 202 runs for victory.

Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took two wickets each while Naseem Shah grabbed one wicket to bring Pakistan back into the match and even on the verge of memorable victory while coming from behind.

Earlier, Pakistan set a below-par target of 202 runs for host Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first on a sluggish pitch, Pakistan lost two key wickets in the first couple of overs with only seven runs on the board.

Fazalhaq Farooqi removed Fakhar Zaman for two while Majeebur Rehman took the prized wicket of skipper Babar Azam.

Imamul Haq and Muhammad Rizwan tried to rescue Pakistan from a precarious position but green shirts continued losing wickets at regular intervals.

Muhammad Rizwan departed after scoring 21 runs and Salman Ali Agha after making just seven.

Imam and Iftikhar added valuable 50 runs before the departure of the latter at an individual score of 30. Shadab Khan and Imam added another 40 runs together before the latter departed at an individual score of 61.

After losing the wickets of Usama Mir and Shaheen Afridi in quick succession, Shadad and Naseem Shah guided the team to go past the 200 mark.

An unnecessary run out of Shadab Khan at an individual score of 39 and the dismissal of Haris Rauf ended the hopes of going past the 220 runs mark.

Pakistan was bowled out in 47.1 overs, for the first time in an ODI match against Afghanistan.

Mujeebur Rahman took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets each. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rehmat Shah took one wicket each while Shadab Khan was run out.