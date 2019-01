Johannesburg

Duanne Olivier took his third five-wicket haul of the series before Pakistan´s bowlers fought back on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa on Saturday. Olivier took five wickets for 51 as South Africa gained a first innings lead of 77 at the Wanderers Stadium.

But the hosts were unable to forge a position of dominance, struggling to 135 for five at the close, an overall lead of 212.

Share on: WhatsApp