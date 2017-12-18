Pakistan fell victim to terrorism because of alliance with West: NSA

ISLAMABAD : National Security Advisor (NSA) of Pakistan Nasir Janjua has said that Pakistan fell victim to the menace of terrorism owing to its alliance with West.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Janjua said U.S. is blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan while Taliban continue to gain footholds in the war-torn country. He invited all stakeholders to work collectively to end four-decade-old instability in Afghanistan and urged all parties to sit with intention of solving the festering issue instead of winning it.

“Containment of China and prevention of resurgence of Russia is Pentagon’s primary objective now and it has chosen India and Afghanistan for this purpose”, Janjua told attendants while adding, “Pakistan today is over relying on nuclear deterrence to bridge the conventional gap”.

Janjua warned against augmenting extremism and called to re-alter the region for lasting stability.

While inviting India to dialogue, Janjua stated that Pakistan can connect latter with, China, Central Asia and Europe. He termed normal ties between India and Pakistan must for regional prosperity and invited India to join fate-changing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Janjua questioned whether nuclear-armed India and Pakistan should remain enemies forever.

Shedding light on Pakistan’s geopolitical position, Janjua said country has potential to multiply the economic growth of region and become Asia’s production hub.

Orignally published by NNI