Pakistan has fast growing economy: Spain

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Pakistan has fast growing economy and after the CPEC and improvement of law and order situation, foreign investors are showing interest to invest and collaborate with Pakistani business community in different fields. This was said by Miguel Pena Sanchez, Economic & Commercial Attaché of Spain while addressing as chief guest at the function arranged by Abbottabad chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Monday.

Migueal Pena said that this is the most appropriate time for Pakistanis business community to became the part of global trade and to explore more and more markets for local and as well as foreign investors on reciprocal basis and added that Spain is major contributor of Pak economy with more than 1 billion export and 400 million US $ export in different sector especially in the machinery and told that we are offering high quality machinery on low prices as compare to Germany and France and we had specialized machinery in building material side which includes Tuff tiles and other flooring and other items. While inviting the attention of local business community, Sanchez told the in the production of Olive Oil, Pakistani can earn billions of rupees by cultivation of Olive Oil trees and Spain can provide full assistance from the seed to cultivation and also in the marketing and he added that Pakistan keeping its climatic condition can become major exporter of Olive Oil and can also reduce the burden of cooking oils from abroad.

While talking about tourism which is one of the major source of earning of Spain, he asked for the comprehensive tourism policy and with the needs of foreign tourists as Pakistan’s northern areas are full of natural and God gifted beauty but to be tapped and a wide range of publicity and more and more involvement of public sector can boost the Pakistan’s earnings.

Spain commercial attaché said that Pakistani entrepreneurs can join hands with their counterpart in Spain in the fields of exploration of mineral especially of Marble, Granite and other products by applying latest machinery and using scientific means of cutting and polishing and can enter in European markets easily.