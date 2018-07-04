Pakistan Fashion Week 13 raises the profile of Pakistani fashion once again in Mayfair, London.

Pakistan Fashion Week 13 raises the profile Pakistani fashion once again in Mayfair London. Riwayat delivered another spectacular weekend full of fashion in the heart of London. Pakistan Fashion Week 13 (#PFW13 ) was held at Hilton on Park Lane, Mayfair over this weekend. Headlined by model and actress Fouzia Aman, the luxury pret shows showcased an impressive 29 designers and an unprecedented footfall of over 3,000 attendees. Adnan Ansari and Chris East have become renowned for delivering Pakistani fashion to the UK market without packing their suitcase or costly travel abroad. The shows and exhibition draw an audience from all over the UK and provide an opportunity to speak to designers to create bespoke wedding attire. PFW13 is the main UK exhibitor of the flourishing Pakistani clothing industry, collaborating with designers to make their services available in a one-stop experience. Designers included HSY, Maheen Khan, Fahad Hussayn, Gogi by Hassan Riaz, Moazzam Abbasi, Hamna Amir, and Sadaf Amir.



