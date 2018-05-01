Pakistan fan industry

Pakistan is a tropical weather country and the summers are long and hot. Therefore electric fans are widely used all over the country. Luckily Pakistan fan manufacturing industry is self sufficient and is not only supplying fans to Pakistan, but also export them to other countries. Electric fans in Pakistan normally have 3 blades. The fans have some inherent problems that the local industry has not been able to fix. The fans make a lot of noise, similarly the fan motors are located at the back and tend to heat up, which turns the fan air hot. The local industry has introduced some innovation to help improve the design by adding remote controls, lights, battery powered and water spray systems to their local produced fans, but they have not been able to remove the inherent problems of the fans.

A recent research in fan design has found out that if the fan blades are increased to four instead of three, it greatly improves the design and removes all the inherent problems. Due to four blades the fan runs smoother, it produces less noise and it requires lower power which reduces the heat produced by the fan motor. In fact the research found that with four blades the fan may require a lower powered motor in its design. I would therefore like to request Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce, Fan Manufacturing Association of Pakistan and Pakistan Engineering Council, to help advocate the new fan design with four blades, that will help improve local fan quality, while at the same time improving the end user experience for Pakistanis.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

