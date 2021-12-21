Pakistan fail to qualify for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy’s final for first time

DHAKA – South Korea Tuesday beat Pakistan by 6-5 in the thrilling 11 goals’ semi-final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 at Maulana Bhashani Nationa Stadium in Bangladesh capital.

It is for the first time that Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the tournament since its inception.

Earlier, Pakistan won its fourth match against Bangladesh in by 6-2. The Men in Green Shirts’ previous game with South Korea ended in a draw. Both teams got several chances to hit goals but failed to make any score.