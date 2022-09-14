Pakistan Cricket Team is facing an uphill battle of reaching the final of the World Test Championship with only two series left for the green shirts to turn their fortunes around.

In the latest ICC World Test Championship rankings, after England’s series win over South Africa, Pakistan finds itself languishing in fifth place behind Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India.

Pakistan has taken just 51.85% of the total points available after winning just one of their four series while drawing two and losing one.

Once again they will need plenty of luck to go their way if they are to appear in their first-ever Test Championship final. The silver lining for Babar Azam’s men is that their remaining two series against England (three test matches) and New Zealand (two test matches) are at home in favourable conditions.

If they can win all those five matches they will rise to 69.05%, which may prove enough for them to have an opportunity to play for the coveted mace.

Meanwhile, Australia continue to lead the table having won a staggering 70% of the total points available to them. Pat Cummins’ men have only dropped a single test match during the cycle and with the home series against West Indies and South Africa to come, sit in the pole position to reach the final for the first time.

Their major test will be a four-match series against India, in India.

New Zealand, the defending champions, have already been eliminated from contention.