Observer Report

Wanderers

A century by Quinton de Kock ensured Pakistan would face a huge task in their quest for a consolation win in the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. Needing 381 runs to win, Pakistan were 34 for no wicket at tea on the third day. De Kock equalled his Test-best score of 129 before South Africa were bowled out for 303.

Share on: WhatsApp