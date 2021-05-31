Pakistan eyes to vaccinate 70 million people this year

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the government aimed at vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year.

The minister was addressing the media after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He said that nearly 503 million people have been administered vaccine doses in the country, adding that the government wanted to vaccinate as many people as possible by July in order to not impose restriction on Eid ul Azha.

It is recalled that the government had imposed toughen restriction for two weeks on Eidul Fitr to slow the spread of virus.

He added that the federal government had arranged more than 10 million doses of vaccines, adding that efforts are underway to procure further jabs.

The National Command and Operation Centre is working in coordination with the provinces, adding that the provinces have increase the vaccination centres to facilitate public.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan recorded the lowest covid-19 ratio in three months, at 4.05 percent, after 2,117 new cases were registered across the country in the previous 24 hours.

On March 5, the nation had a COVID-19 positive rate of 4.04 percent the previous time. Pakistan’s positivity ratio has now dropped below 5% for the eighth day in a row.

According to official statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 52,223 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2,117 of them returning positive, bringing the overall caseload to 921,053.

In the last 24 hours, at least 43 individuals have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 20,779 across the nation.

There are now 56,347 active cases, with 607,205 individuals having recovered from the virus so far.

The pandemic’s third wave is gradually dying down as vaccination programmes take place around the country.

The NCOC began offering walk-in covid-19 vaccines for adults aged 30 and older, as well as instructors over the age of 18.

