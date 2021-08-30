Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound passenger flights

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights till September 30, as the ban on countries in Category C will remain in place, a notification said Monday.

All Pakistanis who are scheduled to return to Pakistan from Category C countries till September 30 may travel to the country without issuance of a special exemption.

The travellers will be required to possess a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, the notification said.

Earlier in a travel advisory, the aviation authority had declared it mandatory for passengers of age six years and above to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to return to Pakistan.

“All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan,” the travel advisory had said.

“Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue,” it had said.

“Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan,” the advisory had added.

