KARACHI – The federal government has extended the two-day holiday, it had announced on the occasion of Eidul Azha by a day.

As per the previous order, the offices that are observing five days working a week will avail Eid holidays from June 29 and June 30 (Thursday and Friday), and the offices that are working 6 days a week will enjoy the holidays from June 29 to 1 July.