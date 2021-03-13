Pakistan extends COVID-19 restrictions for inbound passengers till March 18

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Saturday again extended restrictions announced in December 2021 for inbound travelers amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The restrictions, which were going to expire on March 14, have been extended till March 18.

The aviation authority has divided the world countries into three groups – A, B and C – assigning the different levels of restrictions.

Category A

Visitors from category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan”.

Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are among the 24 countries of the A category.

Category B

It includes all countries not listed in Category A or C. Visitors from these countries are required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel.

Category C

According to the CAA, visitors from Category C countries to Pakistan is restricted and “only allowed as per guidelines of NCOC”, it said.

Category C includes South Africa, UK, Ireland and 12 other countries.

In the notice dated January 29, the aviation department said that only the following people from Category C countries are allowed to travel to Pakistan, as long as they have a negative PCR test:

– Pakistani passport holders with a valid visa from a category C country

– Pakistani NICOP holders

– Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holiders

– Diplomatic passport holders of Category C countries and their families