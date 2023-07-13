ISLAMABAD – Kashmiris across the world are observing Kashmir Martyr Day on Thursday to express wholehearted support of the nation to the relentless struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan again reaffirmed solidarity and support to Kashmiris who stands firm against the oppressive Indian occupation apparatus in the struggle for the UN-sanctioned right to self-determination.

Ministry of Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said New Delhi’s repression failed to break Kashmiri’s will for the right to self-determination over the decades. In the weekly presser, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said over 780 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since 2019.

She said Islamabad will continue to support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against Indian oppression till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Posters urge people to observe strike on Martyrs’ Day

Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, paying tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 and other martyrs on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris who were martyred by the forces of Dogra ruler in 1931.

These 22 martyrs were among thousands of people who had assembled outside the Srinagar Central Jail on July 13, 1931 during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the people to defy the Dogra rule. At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started Azaan and was shot dead by the Dogra soldiers. Another took his place and he too was martyred by the troops. In this way, 22 youth lost their lives till the completion of Azaan.

The posters were displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum (JKJLF), Democratic Youth Forum, Wareseen-e-Shuhada, Jammu and Kashmir Sada-i-Mazloom, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement (KRM), Kashmir Hurriyat Forum (KHF), Youth Democratic Political Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Azadi, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and other pro-freedom organizations in different areas of the Kashmir valley. They urged the people to pay tributes to the martyrs of 13 July and observe strike on Thursday.

The APHC has called for a complete shutdown in the occupied territory on Thursday to mark the July 13 as the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.