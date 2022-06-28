Pakistan expresses concern as India blocks access to several Pakistani diplomatic missions

Islamabad: Pakistan expressed concern after India blocked assess to Pakistani diplomatic missions in several locations.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar, mentioned that access to the official accounts of Pakistani missions in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, and the United Nations was withheld by India.

“Diminishing space for [a] plurality of voices [and] access to info in [India] is extremely alarming. [Social Media] platforms must abide by applicable [international] norms.”

The spokesperson also urged Twitter to immediately restore access to the official accounts and ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech and expression.