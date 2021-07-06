Pakistan has exposed second-biggest Indian terror network after Kulbhushan’s: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Tuesday that security forces have uncovered a major India-backed terror network in the country after the Lahore bomb attack.

Addressing a press conference after the federal cabinet, he said that it is the biggest-network since the security forces busted a network handled by Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is in the custody of Pakistan.

Chaudhry said Punjab police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had jointly exposed the Indian network involved in terror activities in Pakistan.

He said that more details about the financing of the network and people involved in it will be shared soon.

He said that the federal cabinet has appreciated the investigation team for their result-oriented probe into the Lahore attack, which had claimed lives of three people last month.

He further said that security forces have also succeeded in breaking another Indian network in Balochistan.

Working Initiated for Talks with Estranged Baloch People

The information minister said that the government has formally launched working on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of reaching out to estranged Baloch people, who are not involved in anti-state activities. He said that such measures would bring harmony and tranquility to Balochistan, the center of the multi-billion dollar project CPEC.

3G and 4G Internet Services in Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan

He revealed that the premier has issued directives for provision of 3G and 4G internet services in Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to integrate the population with the vibrant digital domain.

PM is of the view that provision of faster internet service is vital for promotion of educational and other activities; hence, people cannot be deprived of the facility for a long time, said Fawad Chaudhry.

Electronic Voting Machines

Fawad Chaudhary said the cabinet was also apprised about Electronic Voting Machines (EVN) and right to franchise for overseas Pakistanis through electronic voting.

He hoped that the electronic voting system will be prepared by July 15, adding that the the Ministry of Science and Technology will likely built indigenous EVMs.

All-Weather Airports

The minister said a new all weather, international airport is being built at Skardu, adding that existing airports of Skardu and Gilgit are also being upgraded to promote tourism in the region.

