Pakistan exposes Indian oppression in Kashmir

Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, says that Pakistan’s active diplomacy has totally revealed India’s repressive policies in Kashmir and against Indian Muslims.

People in different parts of the world, including Western countries, are now seeing the existence of new India, which has a nationalist face and an agenda of hatred towards Muslims and other minorities, he said in an interview with PTV.

Munir Akram said that India’s campaign to isolate Pakistan, a leading member of the international community, had stalled.

Pakistan, he said, cannot be isolated since it is a major player in the region, the Islamic world, and the United Nations.

