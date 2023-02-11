Pakistan exposes another false flag operation by India as BJP stooping to new low ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD – Tensions between Pakistan and India remain unabated despite multiple attempts from Islamabad to ease ongoing conflict, and now another sinister plot of a false flag operation by the Indian army was unearthed by intelligence officials.

Days before the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies debunked the script of yet another false flag operation planned by the Modi-led government, under which Pakistani forces are to be blamed for infiltration into occupied Kashmir.

It was learnt that a false flag operation was set to be carried out by New Delhi on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. The southern districts of occupied Kashmir were supposed to come under attack by a suicide bomber, intel agencies revealed.

Military targets in Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopian were to be attacked under the gambit as New Delhi planned to blame Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The recent development comes, weeks after Pakistan’s intelligence agencies exposed another false flag operation ahead of India’s republic day.

Indian ruling BJP continued gimmicks for electoral gains as the world’s second most populous country is heading toward general elections.

It is to be noted that transcripts of Indian firebrand TV host Arnab Goswami leaked which reveals that Republic TV’s host was aware of New Delhi’s plan for India’s surgical strike, which it claimed was targeting a militants camp in Balakot.