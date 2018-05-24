Pakistan exports IT products, services to over 100 countries

Islamabad

The Information Technology (IT) export market of Pakistan has expanded to over one hundred (100) countries during the last five years of the incumbent government, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Anusha Rahman. “Pakistan’s IT and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) Industry has exported software development services, and IT enabled services such as call center services to over 100 countries, since 2013,” the minister told the National Assembly in a written reply to a question.

She informed the house that top three export destinations during the period were United States, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, accounting for over 71 percent of the total Information and communication technology (ICT) exports. Based on the current year’s trade in services data for the first two quarters reported by State Bank of Pakistan (PBS), other prominent ICT export destinations in descending order included, Singapore, Malaysia, Ireland, China (including Hong Kong), Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Australian, Sweden, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Switzerland, South Korea, Denmark, Belgium, Sri Lanka, South Africa, France, Oman, Turkey, Qatar, Spain and Kuwait. She said that the MoITT through PSEB continues to strengthen.—APP