Pakistan expedites efforts to train youth for jobs in CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD – China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that clusters of technical institutes will be upgraded around new special economic zones (SEZs) to prepare youth for jobs in projects related to CPEC.

Bajwa in a tweet said, “Preparing youth for jobs in #CPEC projects is our top priority under a comprehensive plan”.

“Clusters of Tech Institutes will be upgraded around new SEZs. Gwadar Technical institute to cater for new industry in Free Zone coming up fast,” he said while adding: “Pakistan Moving Forward”.

On Friday, the CPEC Authority chief announced that the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Chinese company signed agreements related to 1124 megawatt Kohala Hydel Power Project- Implementation and Water Usage – under CPEC.

“#CPEC: Signing ceremony 1124 MW Kohala Hydel Power Project- Implementation and Water Usage Agreements signed by AJK Govt and China Three Gorges Company. Investment:US $ 2.4 Bn,” he tweeted.

