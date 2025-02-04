Pakistan exempts THESE vehicles from annual token fees, toll tax

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced free registration, exemption from annual token tax and toll charges for electric vehicles in a bid to accelerate transition to clean energy amid climate challenges.

These exemptions are being offered under the new Electric Vehicle Policy introduced by the government to achieve the target of shifting 30 percent of its vehicles on electric power by 2030.

The electric vehicle sector in Pakistan is on the path of development, thanks to Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for hectic efforts.

The government has also taken several measures to promote local production of electric vehicles as licences have been issued to 45 manufacturers for two and three-wheelers, while two have been issued for the assembly of four-wheelers in Pakistan.

The South Asian country, which is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, also plans to establish charging stations, including fast chargers and battery swapping stations.

Which Vehicles Are Exempted from Token, Toll Taxes

As per EV police, electric vehicles are exempted from annual token tax and toll tax on highways and motorways.

Govt Recommends Cut in Power Tariff for Charging Stations

A day earlier, the federal government has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking a significant decrease in electricity prices for EV charging stations.

The government has sought Rs23.57 per unit reduction in basic tariff for EV charging stations. NEPRA is scheduled to conduct a hearing on the application on February 12.

The government has already announced a 44 percent reduced tariff for electric vehicle charging stations to promote EVs in Pakistan.

Furthermore, permits for setting up charging stations or battery swapping points can now be obtained within just 15 days.