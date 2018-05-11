Pakistan envoy greets Chairman Oman Journalists Association

Observer Report

Muscat

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Sultanate of Oman Ali Javed met Thursday with Dr. Mohammad Al Araimi, Director General & Editor-Chief Oman News Agency (ONA), recently elected as Chairman Oman Journalists Association (OJA), and felicitated the latter for attaining the august position.

On the occasion, both sides praised interactions between Oman’s political leadership and civil society during recent visits from Islamabad by Gauhar Zahid Malik, Executive Editor “Pakistan Observer”, one of largest English dailes and Javed Chaudhry, TV Anchorperson and Columnist.

The Ambassador briefed Dr. Araimi on the excellent status of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Oman highlighting the performance of ‘Pak Oman Joint Investment Company’ and sustained trajectory of exchanges between political, Parliamentary and Military leaderships of the two States.

Dr. Araimi expressed his keen desire to promote bilateral relations and formalizing linkages between the two countries.

Outlining the dynamic outreach initiatives to synergies ‘people exchanges’ the Ambassador presented a copy of the special Edition “Newsletter” showcasing 6-week celebrations of ‘Pakistan Day’ in Oman to Dr Araimi who shall be representing Oman at the International News Agencies Conference in Islamabad.