Pakistan enjoys historical, cultural bonds with Central Asian States: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan enjoyed historical and cultural bonds with Central Asian States.

He said this while chairing a round table on “Pakistan and Central Asia: Cementing the bonds through culture” here at Institute of Regional Studies.

The minister said, political stability and durable peace in Afghanistan was vital for further promoting these relations. He said war against terrorism directly affected Pakistan.

He said soft image of the country could be promoted through films and television plays. He said the government was taking practical steps for revival of national film industry, which used to be world third largest film industry in 1960s.

Fawad said presently, 187 film screens were functional in the country and the government was desirous to increase them to 1,000 to make the industry financially viable.

He said Pakistan Army and the nation showed great resilience in war against terrorism and defeated the scourge with great courage.

Earlier, the minister was given a briefing on shared civilization and cultural values based on mutual relations between Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

He emphasized the need for preservation of historical cultural heritage site located at Sarai Khabarbooza and historical mosque on Margalla Hills.

He said preservation of historical and cultural places would promote tourism.

President of Institute of Regional Studies, Dr Rukhsana Kumber, former ambassador Sarwar Naqvi, Dr Nadeem Akbar, director of the American Institute of Pakistan Studies, Dr Mahtab Akram and Vice President Council of Social Sciences Nadeem Umer Tarar attended the meeting.—APP

