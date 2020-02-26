Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with Japan: Dr Firdous

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations with Japan in various fields, including sports and it was looking forward to further strengthen these.

Speaking at the 6th JK National Karate Camp organized by the Japanese Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Japan Karate Association (JKA) of Pakistan here at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, she said such type of events would help to further bolster relations.

“I am honored to inaugurate the Karate Camp. The role of the Japanese embassy and JKA is commendable for the promotion of this sport in Pakistan,” she said.

Referring to the children in the workshop, she said they were future heroes. “The game of karate not only teaches discipline and how to stand in the ring even when you have lost the game but also improves the physical strength and mental agility,” she said.

“Similarly karate teaches a player how to face the problems in real life. Even a politician who has linked with sports remained successful in the political career,” she said.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see a developed Pakistan and that was why he wanted to bring reforms in sports.

She said the government wanted to involve all youth in sports to promote a healthy culture. She expressed pleasure to see women players in the Karate camp and asked them to keep on taking part in sports as well as in other fields of life to make Pakistan a strong nation.

For the first time in the country a uniform curriculum is going to be implemented. Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that sports would be made a compulsory part of that curriculum so that children’s mental development can also take place,” she said. Dr Firdous Ashiq said that under National Education Policy sports from class 1 to 5 would be made an essential part of the curriculum. “Sportspersons who raise country’s flag high by winning medals in international events project country’s positive identity globally,” she said.—APP