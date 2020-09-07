Pakistan embassies commemorates ‘Defence, Martyrs Day’

Imran Yaqub Dhillon

The Embassy of Pakistan commemorated the ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ in Washington DC paying tribute to bravery & sacrifices of the Armed forces as well as resilience of the Pakistani nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan said that throughout its history, Pakistan has successfully overcome external aggression and internal challenges. More recently, Pakistan has won the war against terrorism, which has only been possible because of the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of the country. He said that the entire nation owed them a debt of gratitude. The Ambassador emphasized that the “September Spirit” of 1965 continues to charge the hearts of brave Pakistani soldiers who would go to any extent to safeguard the freedom, integrity and sovereignty of the country. The Ambassador underscored that Pakistan would continue to promote the ideals of peace, respect for human life and freedom, not only at the domestic front but also at the regional and global levels. He said that Pakistan’s role in international peacekeeping, as one of the top troop contributor to UN peacekeeping Missions, was a reflection of our commitment to promoting peace, security and stability internationally.

He expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to the Kashmir cause and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to lend the Kashmiris full moral, political and diplomatic support in their just struggle for their right to self-determination. He emphasized that the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) after the August 05 actions have exposed the fascist Indian designs of the BJP Government.

The Ambassador said that strong and robust defense relations have been a hallmark of Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations and have contributed towards the promotion of shared security interests. Defence Attaché Brig. Kamal Anwar Chaudhry in his speech highlighted the sacrifices of the sons and daughters of the nation who had laid their lives for a secure and prosperous future of the country.

Ankara: The embassy of Pakistan in Ankara, Turkey, organized an event marking the Defence Day of Pakistan where glowing tribute was paid to the martyrs of 1965 war.

Ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, highlighted the significance of September 6, 1965 in the history of Pakistan, where the valiant armed forces and the entire nation stood united to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

“We pay homage to our Shuhada and Ghazis who stood steadfast in the face of heavy odds to defeat an adversary which had numerical and technological advantage,” he said. Acting Defence Attaché Capt (PN) Mazhar Bashir read out messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan and paid tribute to the armed forces and the resilient Pakistani nation for their immense sacrifices, said a message received here from Ankara on Monday.

Referring to the growing Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, (IIOJK) the Pakistani leadership in their messages reaffirmed the pledge to continue to support the people of IIOJK in their struggle till realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Beijing: The Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was commemorated with due fervor and solemnity at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing. Defence Day is dedicated to pay homage not only to the martyrs of the 1965 war, but to all those and served for defence of Pakistan rendered ultimate sacrifice.

To mark the occasion, a simple but befitting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy. The event started with the National Anthem of Pakistan followed by a tribute to the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and citizens of Pakistan for their sacrifices for the country. Special messages of national political and military leadership were read out. Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque said that Defence Day is commemorated as a tribute to our valiant Armed Forces and to their inherent patriotism, discipline and commitment.

He said that Pakistan seeks a peaceful and prosperous neighborhood which is the key principle of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching political, moral and diplomatic support to the just cause of the people of Kashmir. The Ambassador also highlighted the sacrifices of Armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to progress as a nation united against all threats.