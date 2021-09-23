Pakistan elects BoG member of world’s top nuclear agency

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been elected as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years (2021-23).

A Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission chief attended the IAEA’s 65th General Conference in Vienna, Austria where the election was held.

Pakistan’s embassy in Vienna confirmed the development on Twitter.

IAEA’s 65th General Conference has elected Pakistan 🇵🇰 to serve on IAEA’s Board of Governors for the term 2021-2023.

Pakistan remains committed to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy in keeping with its mandate “Atoms for Peace and Development. #IAEAGC pic.twitter.com/1qVSOYwVap — Pakistan Embassy Austria (@PakinAustria) September 23, 2021

“Pakistan remains committed to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy in keeping with its mandate “Atoms for Peace and Development,” it said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an international organization that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and to inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons. The IAEA was established as an autonomous organisation on 29 July 1957. Though established independently of the United Nations through its own international treaty, the IAEA Statute, the IAEA reports to both the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council.