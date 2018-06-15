Pakistan elected to UN ECOSOC

Observer Report

New York

Pakistan has been elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a three-year term starting 1st January 2019 during the election held at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Pakistan has secured 175 votes out of a total of 186 votes cast and it is one of the four countries elected to this important body from the Asia Pacific region. He said that Pakistan’s election is an endorsement and reaffirmation of Pakistan’s constructive leadership in these important areas and its role as an ardent advocate of dialogue and cooperation.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan’s membership comes at an important juncture as the United Nations heads towards the mid-term review of the implementation of the SDGs.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan will continue its constructive engagement with member states, members of the Council and the international community to facilitate the implementation of the SDGs in a balanced, equitable and responsible manner.

Pakistan has previously served on the ECOSOC on various occasions and has been re-elected following a mandatory break year in 2018, after having served two consecutive terms from 2012-14 and 2015-17.